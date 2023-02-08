El Campo’s up-and-coming best and brightest got together Tuesday to showcase their projects ranging from new boardgames to asteroid insurance.
District Gifted and Talented students showcased their creations and presentations in El Campo Middle School’s cafeteria, showing off their hard work through the year. Separated into grades, each group of students had a specific theme to work towards; sixth grade students put on their realtor hats to sell a piece of property, complete with disclaimers about the dangers of living off-world, from the stars, seventh grade students designed and built a custom board game and eighth grade students planned for various natural disasters and how their community would handle them.
Seventh grade students Kaleigh Thomas and Jaylah Clay assembled a basketball trivia game that tests players physicality as well as their knowledge.
“We know how important sports are in a lot of kids’ lives and we wanted to take that as inspiration. Our questions center around the NBA, WNBA, basketball history and sports math,” Thomas said.
Students, parents and the errant reporter lined up to take their shot at the trivia, some to better effect than others.
“We noticed that a lot of people played basketball without knowing much about it, so we wanted to use it as a tool to teach people,” Clay said.
Some of the eighth graders built disaster resistant home models, demonstrating an understanding of structural design and weather patterns.
“We designed a tsunami-proof pyramid house. Everyone knows that tsunamis are dangerous, but we wanted to know how to fight them,” eighth grade student Presley Bacak said.
The pyramid house was built with a hard edge facing the ocean to deflect the force of the incoming waves.
“We wanted to elevate the project, so instead of just researching how to do it, we built a model to show how we’d do it,” eighth grade student Olivia Hundl said.
ECMS’s youngest sold celestial bodies, with projects trying to encourage immigration across the stars in response to overpopulation.
“We’re selling property on Mercury, Ceres the dwarf planet and Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. We found that Ceres was probably the best candidate to move to, since it’s actually warmer than some places on earth. Ceres can get up to -30 degrees, which is warmer than Antarctica,” sixth grade student Vivian Daniel said.
The other bodies also had benefits the students wanted to market.
“Mercury has really short years and really long days, so you only get about two days a year. As well, despite being so close to the sun, it does have some cold spots. Europa has both liquid water and it heats itself with Jupiter’s gravity, so it stays warmer as well,” Gretchen McDonald said. “Air will be an issue though.” Buyer beware, indeed.
School coordinators that organized the event were happy with the students’ showings.
“I’m really impressed with the kids, they went above and beyond with these projects. Their out-of-the-box thinking was great,” G.T. coordinator Holly Guthrie said.
