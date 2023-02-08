Resistin’ Twistin’

El Campo eighth grade students Aubrey Janik and Raley Wied, l-r, present their model for a circular, hurricane-resistant home at the Gifted and Talented Showcase Tuesday in the El Campo Middle School cafeteria.

El Campo’s up-and-coming best and brightest got together Tuesday to showcase their projects ranging from new boardgames to asteroid insurance.

District Gifted and Talented students showcased their creations and presentations in El Campo Middle School’s cafeteria, showing off their hard work through the year. Separated into grades, each group of students had a specific theme to work towards; sixth grade students put on their realtor hats to sell a piece of property, complete with disclaimers about the dangers of living off-world, from the stars, seventh grade students designed and built a custom board game and eighth grade students planned for various natural disasters and how their community would handle them.

