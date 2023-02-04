“The dead cannot cry out for justice; it is a duty of the living to do so for them.” -Lois McMaster Bujold
“Death” was the verdict handed down Thursday for capital murder defendant Robert Allen Satterfield by a Wharton County jury after almost one hour of deliberation.
“Based on the laws of the State of Texas, it is my duty to sentence you to be executed by the State of Texas,” said Judge Randy Clapp of the 329th State District Court.
“I hope God has mercy on your soul,” the judge told Satterfield, ending four weeks of courtroom testimony.
Clapp also told Satterfield he has the right to appeal, which he said he would do.
The same eight-man, seven-woman jury on Wednesday deliberated approximately five hours before coming back with a “guilty as charged in the indictment” verdict in The State of Texas vs. Robert Allen Satterfield.
Not since October 2008, when James Garrett Freeman of Lissie was given death for the killing of Texas Game Warden Justin Hurst of El Campo, has another death penalty been assessed in Wharton County. Including a lengthy voir dire, this is reportedly the longest lasting trial in Wharton County history.
Satterfield was found guilty of capital murder for the June 10, 2018 shooting death of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., who would have celebrated his fifth birthday the day after he was murdered on rural property near Burr in East Wharton County.
Baby Ray, as he was called all of his short life by family, friends and preschool classmates, was killed along with his parents, RayShawn Hudson Sr., 28, and Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, all of Angleton.
Satterfield was already in the Fort Bend County Jail on a possession of a controlled substance charge, having been arrested June 14, 2018 by Rosenberg police driving Maya Rivera’s car, when Texas Ranger David Chauvin filed three counts of murder against him after bones and teeth were discovered in a burn pit on Henry Floyd’s property.
FAMILY REACTS
Commenting on the death sentence, Frances Rivera, Maya’s mother and Baby Ray’s grandmother, said, “I didn’t have any doubt in my mind. I felt it. I’m happy with the verdict.”
RayShawn’s mother, Johana Bonilla, said, “God has done His justice. I’ve said that from the beginning. If he didn’t get justice on earth, he’d get it from God.”
RayShawn’s father, Shawn Ray Hudson Sr., said, “I thought it was a good verdict. It’s what we wanted.”
After entering the guilty verdict Wednesday, Clapp recessed the court until 9 a.m. Thursday, when the punishment phase was to begin. The judge told the jury they had just two choices to make: life in prison without the possibility of parole, or death.
“Each will result in his incarceration,” Clapp told the jury.
DEFENDANT NO MORE
Going back to Monday before lunch Satterfield, dressed in slacks, white shirt and tie every day, surprised the court and his defense team when he dismissed the state’s Regional Public Defender for Capital Cases team in favor of representing himself going forward. He was dressed the same way when the guilty verdict came down.
However, with the guilty verdict, he was no longer a defendant, but a convicted murderer. Clapp explained that even though he would still be representing himself Thursday he would be treated like a prisoner. He appeared handcuffed, shackled and wearing a Wharton County Jail-issued orange jumpsuit and orange jail footwear.
Both the prosecution and the defense were to present punishment phase testimony Thursday. But before the jury came into the courtroom, Satterfield told the judge he would not be calling any witnesses, that he would not object to anything put on by the prosecution, that he did not want to stay in the courtroom, and asked to be excused.
Clapp told him it was his Constitutional right to be in the courtroom, and his Constitutional right to not be in the courtroom. Deputies returned him to the county jail to await the jury’s decision.
JURORS CONSIDER
Before the jury was sent to the third floor of the Wharton County Courthouse to begin guilt or innocence deliberations Wednesday morning, Clapp read a charge to the jury, which said in part,
“Members of the jury:
“A person commits the offense of murder if he intentionally or knowingly causes the death of an individual. A person commits the offense of capital murder if he commits murder, as hereinafter defined, and the person murders an individual under 10 years of age.
“Now, if you find from the evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that on or about June 10, 2018 in Wharton County, Texas, the defendant, Robert Allen Satterfield, did then and there unlawfully, intentionally or knowingly cause the death of Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., an individual under 10 years of age, by shooting him with a firearm or by a manner and means unknown, then you will find the defendant guilty as charged in the indictment.”
Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison made her closing arguments first. As she finished, she told the jury, “We’re confident that you’ll come back with a verdict of guilt.”
MISSING EVIDENCE?
Satterfield approached the jury from behind a lectern. He told jurors they had heard testimony from witnesses, law enforcement officers, expert witnesses and seen pictures.
“But as you know, the burden of proof is on the state to prove each and every element,” he said.
He asked the jury to consider everything they’d seen, and to remember that in all of the pictures presented they had only seen three shell casings. No blood, no brain matter (he had confessed to Ranger Chauvin that he’d shot all three victims in the head), no biological matter.
“The murders never took place. The prosecution is relying only on a false confession.”
Concerning going to the land where the burn pit is located, and the fact that he led law enforcement to three locations before ending up at the burn pit, he said, “It’s clear I had no knowledge of where anything was until I was led to the pit.”
CLOSING ARGUMENTS
Assistant Texas Attorney General Attorney Natalie Tise, who had previously been sworn in as a Wharton County assistant district attorney, gave the keynote closing for the prosecution. In doing so she reminded the jury of all they had seen and heard the previous 3 ½ weeks, and occasionally paused to play audio recordings made by Ranger Chauvin while interviewing Satterfield after he was charged with three counts of murder, and showing them pictures of Baby Ray.
She started out explaining that a criminal case is like a puzzle … that there are many elements of the case that tell the who, what, when, where and how.
She tackled the “false confession” theory presented by a University of Nevada psychologist. Tise pointed out that Satterfield was not beaten or coerced. He was not lied to. He was Mirandized many times from the moment Rosenberg police stopped him while looking for Maya Rivera’s car that he was driving. She said the confession Ranger Chauvin elicited from Satterfield “was the very definition of good police work.”
“This confession was a good confession. A true confession and it was a voluntary confession,” Tise told the jury.
In checking off the events of that fateful week, Tise talked about Satterfield retrieving Maya’s car June 14 from under a San Bernard River bridge where he had left it the day after the family was killed.
She said after a few days he figured the coast was clear and decided to go back and get the car. “You know, gotta have a car.” And that’s when he got caught.
Tise looked directly at Satterfield sitting at the defense table and said, “Thanks for going back and getting that car!”
She implored the jury in the weeks, months, years ahead when thinking back on this case to not try and find the “why” of what Satterfield did. “The law does not require us to prove why. Don’t try to make sense of this crime. You will never have an answer any more than why children are killed in school shootings.”
When talking about the events of June 10 on the Floyd property, after RayShawn was already dead and in the pit being burned, Tise said whether she (Maya Rivera) pulled a knife or not, she was not in control of that situation. He (Satterfield) shot her several times. Then with Ray Shawn Jr. screaming “You shot my mama! You shot my momma!,” he went to take the little boy out of the car, put him on the ground next to his mother and shot him in the back of the head.
With only prosecutors Allison and Tise in the courtroom Thursday after Satterfield was taken back to jail to await his fate, witnesses were called to establish his lengthy criminal record, his unruly conduct while incarcerated in jails and in prison, and that despite years of trying to rehabilitate him in the juvenile and adult systems, all efforts had failed.
In her final comment to the jury, Tise said, “May your verdict be swift and certain.”
