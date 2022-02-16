Ensuring Wharton County staff are appropriately paid is a central issue moving forward with the Wharton County treasurer election.
Wharton County Republicans are currently casting early ballots for their preferred treasurer candidate in the March 1 primary. The winner of this primary will take office in Jan 1, 2023 as there is no Democratic hopeful for the position.
The Wharton County treasurer serves the financial interests of the county; receiving and depositing all its revenue, disbursing funds issued by the commissioners court, preparing payroll and managing the investment portfolio.
“(They need) experience in the financial side of business, maturity and a background in accounting as well as supervising people,” outgoing Wharton County Treasurer Donna Thornton said.
Thornton was initially elected in 2011 and has decided not to run again, her last term expires Dec 31, 2022.
GOP hopefuls seeking nomination are Christina Lynch Albrecht, an auditor, and Audrey Wessels Scearce, a city secretary. They are set to run unopposed in the 2022 general election.
Albrecht serves as an auditor in the Wharton County auditor’s office.
A Wharton native and Wharton High School graduate, she served a combined 15 years between the University of Texas Health Science Center and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in treasury.
“I love treasury, its something I’m good at. This is my hometown and I knew I could contribute,” Albrecht said.
Albrecht graduated Texas A&M University with a Bachelor in Accounting in 1989.
Scearce, a Louise High School graduate now living in East Bernard, has been involved in local government for 11 years.
First serving in 2011 as an appointed elections administrator until 2014 when she took over as city secretary of East Bernard. Scearce remains in that position.
“(I) oversee the day-to-day operations of the City of East Bernard, including overseeing the finances,” Scearce said.
Scearce graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2008.
“(I) was approached by people I knew to run. I want to serve,” Scearce said.
