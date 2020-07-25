Finalizing a plan to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks during the upcoming school year will be among the top agenda items at the El Campo ISD school board’s regular meeting Tuesday.
District leaders drafted a Return To Learn plan over the last few weeks, reviewing it with trustees Monday. Precautions such as requiring masks, daily COVID-19 screenings and frequent handwashing will be taken, according to the current draft of the district’s plan.
After receiving public suggestions and questions online, district leaders met with the Return to Learn committee Wednesday night, ironing out fine details in their plan for the fall. The committee was made up of a number of community members.
“It was a well attended meeting, and there was great input from the community, teachers, parents and the health care professionals,” Superintendent Bob Callghan said. “They helped us define the plan even a little bit better.”
Also on the agenda for Tuesday will be approval of the 2020-2021 student and faculty handbooks. Changes to the student handbook include changes to the student dress code, which was discussed by the board Monday night.
“Basically, the additions are allowing El Campo Ricebird-type t-shirts, college t-shirts and t-shirts that represent some type of club or activity at the school,” Callaghan said.
About 200 comments were posted on ECISD’s social media page regarding the upcoming school year, with many being concerns about the current dress code. The board ultimately opted to allow students at all campuses to wear Ricebird or college t-shirts daily. (See related story for more information.)
The board will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, and the public can attend the meeting remotely. For the phone number and pin required to access the meeting, check the agenda, available at Meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/901. The meeting agenda was not available as of press time.
