A Louise ISD student sailed into victory with a handmade nautical project at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.
Louise senior Maizee Strelec built a boat, complete with accompanying trailer, by hand as both an FFA project and a useful personal possession.
“I wanted to build a project that I was interested in and could actually use myself. I have always loved fishing, so I figured a boat would be the perfect project. I built the hull of the boat out of plywood (the old, traditional way) and sealed it all with fiberglass. I designed it to be a shallow water bay boat, also known as a flats boat. I started working on this project at the beginning of June 2022 and finished in December 2022,” Strelec said.
The project has been a competition winner for awhile and Strelec has no plans to stop now.
“I have previously showed my boat at the Texas State Fair where I won Grand Champion of the wildlife division and Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo where I won Reserve Grand Champion of the whole show out of 438 projects. I plan to show my boat and trailer at more majors stock shows including San Angelo, San Antonio and Austin, as well as a few smaller shows,” Strelec said.
This project is definitely a tad larger than she’s used to, but Strelec has been involved with agricultural projects for around a decade at this point.
“I have been involved in FFA since I was in third grade. I have raised a swine project every year for the Wharton County Youth Fair. I am currently participating in Ag Mechanics and I am on the wildlife team. I also serve as a member on the WCYF Jr. Fair Board,” Strelec said.
Despite being proud of the project, it’s likely the last floating one she’s set to work on.
“The name of my boat is “One-N-Done” because I have decided to never build a boat again after my experience. I can definitely say I put blood, sweat, and tears into this project. I couldn’t have finished it without the help and support of my family and friends. I also had many generous companies who helped me with some of the expenses and materials for my boat ... This year, I was inspired by a friend from El Campo, Zac Clark, who also does Ag Mechanics projects to “go big or go home” for my senior year,” Strelec said.
The Hornet plans to settle into university after this year.
“I plan to attend Texas A&M University to major in agronomy (crop and soil science),” she said.
