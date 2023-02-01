Hornet effort floats

Maizee Strelec pours a layer into her boat frame during her construction of the project, the Louise Senior would go on to win a championship at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

A Louise ISD student sailed into victory with a handmade nautical project at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

Louise senior Maizee Strelec built a boat, complete with accompanying trailer, by hand as both an FFA project and a useful personal possession.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.