After the loss of their three children in a Sugar Land house fire last week, a Wharton doctor struggles not only with the loss of loved ones, but also how to use $500,000 in online donations made in their memory.
Dr. Nathan Nguyen and Jackie Pham Nguyen were the benefactors of two separate Gofundme accounts set up after their children, Olivia, 11, Edison, 8, and Colette, 5, died in a fire on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Jackie’s mother, Loan Le, also died in the fire.
The only survivors were Jackie and a female family friend. They were treated at the scene for burns and transferred to a hospital by ambulance. Nguyen was not home when the fire broke out.
The Vista Lake Drive home caught fire around 2 a.m. during Winter Storm Uri. When firefighters arrived, the home was already engulfed in flames. Jackie and the unidentified friend were found outside suffering from burns, Sugar Land communications director Doug Adolph said last week, adding Jackie had to be restrained by first responders from going back into the home.
The First Colony neighborhood, along with most of Sugar Land, had been without power for roughly for eight hours. During that time, the family’s social media postings show they had used the fireplace in the home to stay warm as the temperature dipped to 14 degrees.
Two separate online fund accounts were created, one by the doctor’s sister and another by a Houston organization.
Nguyen’s sister, Vanessa Kon, created a Gofundme account with the goal to raise $200,000. As of Wednesday, Feb. 24, there was just over $188,335 raised from more than 3,200 donors.
“My brother lost three beautiful children,” Kon said. “These angels were witty, funny; each with their own funky and sassy attitudes, and each were extremely loved by me and the entire family. This is a tremendous loss to my brother, their father, to all of us, and we are trying to live and deal with this unbearable pain.”
“Houston4Jackie” set its Gofundme goal at $500,000. Around 6,000 donors collectively raised just over $409,000.
“Thank you for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time,” Nguyen said. “My family and I are heartbroken over the loss of Olivia, Edison and Coco, and you have lifted us up in countless ways.”
Nguyen has been with the El Campo Memorial Hospital medical staff since July 1, 2018, and had his own practice in Wharton since 2008.
