Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
January Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• George Eric Allen, 53, of 345 Ustynek in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 4, 2020. He allegedly had less than a gram of crack cocaine.
Allen has three prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance in Harris County on Nov. 10, Sept. 25 and Dec. 27, all in 2006.
• Harold Gene Allen, 48, of 1135 Alabama, Apt. 31, in Beaumont for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on Oct. 31, 2020. He allegedly fled from a state trooper.
Allen has prior felony convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on April 30, 1992 and assault of a public servant on Dec. 5, 1996, both in Harris County, possession of a controlled substance on June 13, 1995 in Matagorda County, and assault of a public servant on Sept. 7, 2004 in Jefferson County.
• Jared Kyle Arrambide, 26, of 1006 Ave. C in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance for Nov. 3, 2020. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Jayden Bonafico Barefield, 26, of 657 W. Fourth in Yorktown for injury to a child on Nov. 6, 2020.
• Silvestre Bazaldua-Daniel, 40, of 601 CR 138 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Dec. 6, 2020. He stands accused of being in possession of less than a gram of cocaine and driving drunk. Bazaldua has prior misdemeanor DWI convictions on Sept. 4, 2002 and March 15, 2017, both in Wharton County.
• Adrian Lee Cantu, 33, of 3909 Sierra in Amarillo for possession of marijuana and a controlled substance on Oct. 27, 2020. He allegedly had more than five pounds of marijuana and 400 grams of THC edibles.
