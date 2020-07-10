About 10 members of the Wharton County Sheriff’s office were gathered at Emil’s Old Fashion Burgers Friday afternoon, taking a quick lunch break before heading back on patrol. The restaurant hosted a two-day local law enforcement appreciation event, offering free hamburgers to police who stopped by. The event was funded in part by donations from various local individuals and businesses.
The WCSO members talked and laughed as they sipped sodas and munched on hamburgers. The sense of comradery among the officers seemed to almost overshadow the idea of free food.
Almost.
“Everything was delicious,” Cpl. David Rangel said.
Taking a few last bites of crispy French fries, Deputy Blake George nodded in agreement.
“It’s definitely good to feel community support,” he said.
Some of the officers were still dressed head to toe in their police uniforms while others wore plain clothes. While an officer is never truly off duty, the atmosphere of the gathering read that, at least for a few minutes, the men could focus on the meal in front of them.
