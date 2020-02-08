Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Clarisa Daniel Cervantez, 30, of 1129 Fifth in Rosenberg for forgery. She was placed on five years probation for the April 9, 2019 crime, ordered to attend classes, perform 450 hours community service and pay a $100 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Cervantez if she is able to complete all terms.
• Roman Gabriel Cruz, 43, of 902 E. Hillje in El Campo for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to 273 days in state jail for the June 26 and July 25, 2019 crime with credit for 189 days already served.
• Oscar Dickerson Jr., 32, of 601 Davis in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on eight years deferred probation for the May 6, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Dickerson to obtain drug counseling, take a living skills class, perform 300 hours community service and pay a $2,000 fine.
• Sammy Kirk Farrow Jr., 39, of 209 W. Alfred in El Campo for three counts of forgery. He was sentenced to 365 days state jail for the March 13, 2019 and Jan. 8 crimes with credit for 27 days already served.
Farrow’s probation for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Sept. 21, 2018 was revoked as well. In that case, he was sentenced to a concurrent two years in prison with credit for seven days already served.
• Revis Augusta Gaither, 35, of 3902 Aspen Star Court in Houston for possession of a controlled substance. Placed on five years deferred probation, Gaither must obtain drug counseling, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $2,000 fine. The crime took place April 14, 2017.
• Homero Garza, 62, of 1613 Walnut in McAllen for money laundering. He was placed on six years probation for the June 3, 2019 crime on the condition he serve 30 days in county jail. The judge also ordered Garza to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Anita Codero Gonzales, 55, of 831 Koym in East Bernard for assaulting a public servant. She was placed on five years deferred probation for the Sept. 9, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Gonzales to perform 250 hours community service, take an anger management class and pay a $500.
• Miguel Gonzales Jr., 30, listed as homeless in El Campo, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation for the Aug. 8, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Gonzales obtain drug counseling, avoid his co-defendants, perform 40 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Daniel David Hennessey, 47, of 215 Illinois in Orchard for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on five years probation for the Feb. 1, 2019 crime. The judge ordered he obtain treatment, perform 300 hours community service, take a life skills program and life under a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
• Elizabeth Marie Henry, 40, of 11208 Gloria in Houston for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on three years deferred probation for the Aug. 12, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Henry to perform 140 hours community service, obtain drug counseling, pay a $1,000 fine and $180 restitution.
• Marilyn Ann Henry, 56, of 6315 Schuler in Houston for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the May 7, 2019 crime, and ordered to perform 200 hours community service, take drug education and pay a $500 fine.
• Alton Lee Hood Jr., 38, of 610 Dunlap in El Campo for obstruction or retaliation. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation for the Sept. 30, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Hood to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine and write a letter of apology to the El Campo Police Department.
• Danny Keith Jackson, 31, of 717 Augusta in Tyler for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the April 15, 2019 crime on the condition he serve three days in county jail. The judge also ordered Jackson to perform 120 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
Jackson received credit for the time served.
• Ryan David Lewis, 26, of 705 Virginia Ave. in Kansas City, Mo., for burglary of a building. He was sentenced to 219 days in state jail with credit for the full time already served.
