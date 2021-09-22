By SHANNON CRABTREE
Almost 4.7 million is waiting for Wharton County residents to claim, and the state of Texas is hoping people will collect soon.
The funds are part of the state’s $6 billion unclaimed property fund entrusted to the state comptroller’s office, dollars from old savings accounts, insurance benefits, rebates, over payments, safety deposit boxes, payroll checks, mineral royalties and more. If the businesses were unable to reach the individual, the dollars went to the state where, in general, they are held until claimed. That could be years, in some cases, decades.
In El Campo, the state reports 25,570 unclaimed items accounting for more than $1.7 million.
Mayor Chris Barbee discovered Monday that his name was on the list.
“I was not aware that I have unclaimed money that the state is holding onto for me,” he told the Leader-News. “I do check the unclaimed money fund sometimes, but I guess it’s been awhile.”
He’ll be working on claiming what he’s owed.
“I have no idea how it got there,” Barbee said. “The fund is definitely worth checking from time to time.”
Molli Bodungen knew she was on the list, but didn’t take the time to redeem the small sum years ago.
“I looked into it once a few years ago and it wasn’t worth my time,” she said. “If I would have wanted to redeem the gift card, I would have then. It’s easy to search, but not as easy to claim.”
There are 2,387 unclaimed items that originated in Louise, almost $170,000 while the state reports 484 in Danevang tallying almost $36,000.
The City of Wharton has more than 24,000 unclaimed pieces representing more than $1.8 million while 7,036 accounts are unclaimed in East Bernard equaling more than $400,000.
Spanish Camp, however, has one account worth $6.10 waiting to be claimed while more than $26,000 is unclaimed in Pierce.
In the last fiscal year, the state disbursed $285 million from the fund.
“I am proud to have returned nearly $2 billion dollars to Texans since becoming comptroller, and we are continually looking for new ways to return even more,” Glenn Hegar said.
To check the fund, visit www.ClaimItTexas.org and search your name or the name of your business or call 800-321-2274 (CASH).
The unclaimed fund started holding properties in 1962 and has released more than $3 billion during that time.
