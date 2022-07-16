El Campoans agreed additional officers along with school Guardians on campus would help during the district’s first public safety meeting, not without discussion though.
In the only non-universal vote conducted Tuesday night, an El Campo Guardian Program received 22 “yes” votes and two “no’s” with a few abstentions. The vote was taken to gauge public opinion before the item is formally considered by the school board.
The program, if ultimately approved, would let the school board accept volunteers from El Campo ISD staff and allow them to anonymously carry on campuses after receiving psychological screening and training with local law enforcement.
Some incarnations of the program provide gun safes in classrooms for guardians and others allow personal carry of weapons. “The process is nowhere near that point (in the decision-making process),” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
A Guardian would take a defensive role in an active shooter scenario only, said El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan.
One of the “no’s”, Lukas Smith, raised a question about possible unintended consequences from students learning which staff are Guardians or an accidental discharge.
“It’s more important that we be safe, than feel safe,” he said.
Despite that objection, the idea was still overwhelmingly supported by the crowd.
The crowd also discussed the implementation of additional school resource officers, and approved of the idea, universally.
El Campo City Council tabled Monday a late-arriving interlocal agreement with ECISD allowing for up to five SROs, one for each district campus. Currently, two are assigned to ECISD.
As it stands, El Campo police officers are stationed at the middle and high schools and patrol the elementary campuses intermittently. The new plan would potentially station an officer at each campus, with one officer patrolling the neighboring Myatt and Northside elementaries being discussed as a possibility.
Each officer stationed on a campus would cost around $70,000, according to an ECISD estimate. ECISD would pay their salaries while school is in session with the city picking up the rest during the summer months.
The El Campo Police Department has made it clear that they will not take officers off patrol to staff schools and are hunting for new hirees.
As a companion to the SRO addition, one resident suggested a parking lot structure be built to house the officer.
“We could have the SROs in a building near the gym to secure the parking lot, with cameras to monitor the campus and maybe check in visitors,” El Campo High School interventionist Yvette Benavidez-Garcia said.
“The high school was built with a junior college layout ... the high school is a difficult place to control, in and out,” school board president James Russell said.
