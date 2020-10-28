Louise ISD trustees and administrators joined other Texas school districts Monday night in asking the state to consider canceling annual STAAR testing and district ratings for this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The board unanimously approved a resolution at its monthly meeting to ask the state to cancel the 2020-2021 STAAR testing and Texas Education Agency academic accountability ratings, which are largely based on those test scores.
LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said he would be in favor of conducting academic accountability ratings based on data besides student STAAR scores.
“My hope is that (the state) will just cancel (STAAR testing) and come up with a different way to hold us accountable,” Oliver said. “We need accountability, but I don’t know if STAAR testing is the right way to do it … This year is not a good year for STAAR.”
In March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott canceled STAAR testing for the Spring of 2020. Texas school districts were not rated for 2020 due to disruptions in the school year caused by the pandemic. As of presstime, school district ratings for 2021 have not been canceled.
Trustees voted 7-0 to accept the report on the district’s annual financial audit, which was conducted by independent auditing company Roloff Hnatek & Co. of Victoria. Roloff Hnatek Partner Chris Culak presented the report, explaining the company audited the district’s financial actions over the last year and found no violations.
“To sum it up, A+ in all three main areas of the audit,” Culak said. “Came through with flying colors.”
Trustees briefly discussed establishing goals for Oliver, but ultimately decided to wait until next month’s meeting before discussing the matter further. Establishing Oliver’s goals was not an action item on the agenda, only a report.
It is part of a superintendent’s job to fulfill goals set for them periodically by the school board. Oliver’s annual evaluation is planned for January.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The board unanimously voted to approve the district’s annual Gifted and Talented program plan.
• Trustees voted 7-0 in favor of nominating Tim Benich for the representative position at the Wharton County Appraisal District Board of Directors. Benich previously served as the district’s representative.
