After a two-year hiatus, Prairie Days returns to El Campo, today under a clear blue sky.
The fall festival brings together El Campo residents and local businesses: food trucks, vendors, games and rides for more than 12 hours of family-friendly fun.
Almost 45 booths, ranging from face painting to decor, had signed up for the event making this a serious return to form for the festival, with some vendors still waiting for final approval.
County vendors selling items like as homemade jewelry, lawn art and food all help make Prairie Days an El Campo staple in Alamo Park behind the Post Office of South Mechanic Street.
Children have a choice of four bounce houses as well as the chance to bring home a pet goldfish.
“This is either as large, or a little larger than in 2019,” Chamber of Commerce Rebecca Munos said.
The music starts early with Al Sulak and The Country Sounds at 11 a.m., followed by the El Campo Strutters at 2 p.m., the Cory Green Band at 5 p.m., Rewind Texas at 7 p.m. with the CTS Band - Queen of Tejano and Latin Tribute closing at 9 p.m.
The trackless train is making a comeback as well as other attractions like the Sweetie Pies Petting Zoo.
While the event is free to attend, some activities do cost money.
Prairie Days armbands will cost $15 and individual tickets will range from $2 to $6 each, depending on the event.
