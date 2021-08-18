An 18-year-old Wharton man’s likelihood of spending the rest of his life behind prison bars grew with the August grand jury handing down additional charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer against him.
Charges stem from a June 13 chase through El Campo where Joseph Ruben Gutierrez of 1821 Red River stands accused of fleeing from officers in an SUV with a 14-year-old driver behind the wheel, forcing two police cruisers off the road and then directing the driver to stop. At that point, police say Gutierrez got out of the vehicle, fired two shots at an officer, got back in and directed the driver to flee.
Those two shots narrowly missed ECPD Officer Kendrick Matula, punching through his cruiser’s windshield low on the driver’s side, striking the dash and sending fragments flying.
For his alleged actions, Gutierrez now faces a total of five charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer – three involving the shots fired and the two new counts related to allegedly trying to ram the police cruisers. As the adult in the fleeing vehicle, prosecutors contend he was directing the boy and therefore responsible.
“At this time, I don’t expect any additional charges against the defendant, however, if that should change, we would present those to a grand jury for their consideration,” District Attorney Dawn Allison told the Leader-News Tuesday.
The chase ended with a wreck at the intersection of Pinchot and Marion. The two fled on foot, but surrendered a few moments later.
Inside the SUV, police found more than 4 grams each of methamphetamines, THC cartridges and THC edibles and less than 28 grams of a compound containing Alprazolam and one handgun.
Violence and not drugs, Police Chief Gary Williamson told the Leader-News Tuesday, prompted Gutierrez to flee.
“He fled because he had just fired off shots during a disturbance involving an ex-girlfriend prior to our officers arriving. No one was injured,” Williamson said. “Gutierrez saw one of our officers turn the corner. That’s when he and the juvenile suspect fled.”
Allison added, “There is nothing in the investigation of this case to indicate this was a preplanned event,” Allison said.
The grand jury handed down a single-count indictment of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon during July deliberations for that portion of the case.
The DA told the newspaper earlier that she’s not seeking a plea bargain in the case. “I would be surprised if a jury would be willing to give probation to someone who attempts to shoot and kill a law enforcement officer,” Allison said.
Gutierrez remains in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of slightly more than $1.6 million in bonds.
The teenage boy was taken to Victoria’s juvenile center. Juvenile records are sealed.
Only one El Campo police officer received minor injuries during the chase.
“After a critical incident, we do an After Action Review to see what we did right and where we can improve. The officers did a great job and followed our policy,” Williamson said.
