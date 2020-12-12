El Campo’s former mayor will soon be honored by the University of Houston for outstanding service to the community.
The UH Master of Public Administration Program’s 10th Public Official of the Year goes to four individuals this year: former El Campo Mayor Randy Collins, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Purchasing Officer DeWight Dopslauf, and former Executive Director, Harris County Public Health Dr. Umair Shah.
El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek nominated Collins for the honor.
“His commitment to the city, his love for his community, his selflessness and his proud sense of duty as a public servant make him worthy of this award,” Sladek said in her nominating letter.
Collins stepped down last month, term limited out of office. He was replaced by current Mayor Chris Barbee.
The leader of the council in March 2019, Collins oversaw the decision to promote Sladek from finance director to city manager.
One year later, the city, state and world were thrown into turmoil as the COVID-19 virus produced a worldwide pandemic, stay at home orders and a statewide economic shutdown in April.
“With the mayor’s leadership and guidance, staff persevered. The City of El Campo shut its doors to the public but never stopped providing service, doing all work virtually or through the drive through located at City Hall,” Sladek said.
“As cases continued to rise, the mayor remained calm and available to staff at any time. Through it all, his unwavering patience, resilience and steely nerve taught us all that we could and would not only survive but thrive through this pandemic,” she added.
The UH award goes to those demonstrating a commitment to ethics and ethical decision making, placing the welfare of the citizenry above all else and exemplary service.
“It’s very humbling; very humbling. I never dreamed about this. I didn’t know about it (the existence of the award). With a small community, it’s amazing. It’s all about the previous councils and the staff we have,” Collins said.
“I was totally shocked when Courtney (Sladek) called,” he added.
Honors will be presented at the MPA Program Alumni Association Public Official of the Year Luncheon on March 5, 2021. The program may be virtual, depending on the COVID situation then, or held at 11:30 a.m. at the UH Hilton, Waldorf-Astoria Ballroom, UH Campus.
MPA Program alumni screened nominations of both elected and appointed officials selected the honorees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.