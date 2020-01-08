Disturbance on Guadalupe Street
Officers were dispatched at 1:22 a.m. Sunday, Dec, 29, 2019 to Guadalupe Street. There a woman told them she was being assaulted by her boyfriend and tried to call for help. The suspect was not at the scene. An assault warrant will be issued.
Reckless Driver
Motorists reported a white Dodge pickup truck driving recklessly around 10:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 on FM 3013. Officers arrived in the area, but were not able to locate the reckless driver.
Burglar Strikes Home
A homeowner on Gonzales Street called police shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 to report a burglary. Dozens of tools were stolen. This case remains open for investigation. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Colorado County Crime Stoppers at 866-522-8477 (TIPS) or text a tip to “CRIMES” (2744637).
Illegal Burn
The report of black smoke coming from a Davitt Street backyard had officers scrambling to investigate around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. An apparent trash fire, the homeowner told officers he had tried and failed to extinguish it. The Eagle Lake Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and extinguished the fire without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.