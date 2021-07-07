An unusually high amount of rain is not the only battle cotton producers are up against in recent months, local ag experts say, a once largely eradicated disease is resurfacing.
Local producers were among the about 25 attendees at Wednesday’s second annual Turn Row meeting hosted by Texas A&M University’s AgriLife Extension Office. Some agriculture company employees were in attendance as well as AgriLife team members.
“We came out to see the crop variety test and to evaluate the different varieties,” Wharton County producer Josh Marek told the newspaper.
Extension speakers at the meeting held in fields near Wharton were Agent Corrie Bowen, Cotton Specialist Ben McKnight, Plant Pathologist Tom Isakeit and Entomology Specialist Dalton Ludwick.
McKnight talked about current issues for cotton farmers including plastic contamination in fields, which is a $100 million problem for the industry annually, he said. Another major obstacle for Texas cotton farmers this year has been the high amounts of rainfall in recent months.
The rainfall total so far this year in the El Campo area is 31.15 inches, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority. The total rainfall at the same time in 2020 was 22.13. The rainfall seen is considered above normal for the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Texas cotton farmers are now 100 percent planted for the 2021 season, according to McKnight, with 20 percent of the state’s cotton being delayed from planting until last week.
“The reason for that is that very heavily concentrated area of production up to around Lubbock was getting some untimely rainfall, so there were some planters that were sitting idle,” McKnight said.
Once a rare disease for Texas cotton, bacterial blight has made a comeback in local fields within the last five to seven years, according to Isakeit. Companies selling cotton seeds that are susceptible to the pathogen plus rainy weather has made the issue flare up.
“There was a period of time where plant breeders released resistant varieties,” Isakeit said. “When I first started looking at cotton, bacterial blight was a very rare disease.”
Bacterial blight can cause yellowing of cotton leaves, loss of leaves and stunt the plant’s development.
“Theoretically, you could have a lot of yield loss,” Isakeit said. “I’ve not really measured that myself.”
At the 2019 turn row meeting, attendees witnessed the difference between planting a variety of cotton that is susceptible to bacterial blight and a variety that is resistant to it.
“(Bacterial blight) really defoliated the cotton early,” Local producer Michael Beard said. “You could take an eight-year-old child out there and ask them which (variety) had less leaves on it and they could definitely point them out.”
“I highly recommend that you don’t plant a variety that is susceptible to bacterial blight,” he added.
The cotton varieties test is part of a Replication Agronomic Cotton Evaluation (RACE) trial with the test replicated in multiple neighboring counties as well as different regions across the state. Ten varieties of cotton were tested in this RACE trial.
“The seed companies that participate in each of these variety trials have the opportunity to select which varieties they would like to have (planted in the trial,)” McKnight said.
The cotton varieties were planted in rows of six, three times each in the same field. The test is being replicated in Matagorda, Jackson, Colorado and Fort Bend counties. Results of the trial will be published for the public to view once complete, AgriLife leaders said.
At the meeting, information was also given to local producers at a 30-variety soybean test plot earlier that morning. Topics discussed were soybean agronomics, disease and pest control, respectively.
