U.S. 59 utility line easements and obtaining an engineer appears on Monday’s El Campo City Council agenda, marking the first significant movement on the long-pending rail-supported warehouse development made public in more than a year.
The city looks to create a 10-foot wide public utility easement on FM 1162 and U.S. 52 on land owned by Bonnie C. Reina totaling slightly more than one acre.
If approved, this line would ultimately serve as the channel to extend city utilities as far east as the proposed Southwest International Gateway business park. The long-in-development park, if ultimately constructed, would create a rail-supported warehousing area.
“The utility easement allows the city to extend water and sewer along U.S. 59 frontage and will ultimately tie into the rail park. This is important because not only does it provide utilities for the rail spur, but could be an impetus for growth along Highway 59,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The City Development Corporation of El Campo has agreed to cost share the project with the city.
Hiring engineer firm Quiddity to design more than 12,000 linear feet lines needed to link to the park also appears on Monday’s agenda.
The rail park is showing signs of development, Sladek added.
“The developer recently completed demolition, has secured an agreement with KCS (railroad) and is working on engineering (drainage and utilities within the park) ... the project is gaining momentum. I expect a building permit to be pulled this calendar year once engineering is complete,” she said, “This project will have a dramatic effect on the tax base and will be helpful in paying off the city’s current State Infrastructure Bank loan for the feeder roads along 59.”
The 540-acre railroad-supported warehouse development at the intersection of CR 421 and U.S. 59 was first announced more than seven years ago and was annexed into El Campo in 2019 as part of the initial development agreement that has been extended multiple times.
Park developers are Stonemont, Ridgeline Property Group and NAI Partners. Watco Companies will operate the short line railroad connecting the buildings to the rail main line.
A Public Improvement District was created by the City of El Campo to allow park developers to charge their tenants a tax-like fee between 60 cents and $1.20 per $100 in taxable value to pay for rail lines, water service and other park infrastructure.
Last month, county commissioners agreed to ask the state to seek rail infrastructure grants from federal sources in an effort to assist developers.
City taxpayers paid $397,500 for infrastructure engineering, planning for it to be oversized to accommodate growth in the area. The CDC, however, offered $3 million to assist the park with infrastructure costs. The city will issue that debt and be paid back by the CDC.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
• Efforts to control mining in the city limits come before city leaders on the same night that Ballard Exploration Company, a natural gas drilling firm, tries to finalize a land lease with the city.
Last month, Ballard was granted permission to drill a deep diagonal well from the West Loop to under the El Campo High School campus. The request was approved despite opposition from former Mayor Paul Soechting concerned with possible damage to his hayfield, one that stands between the West Loop and Ballard’s target drill site.
The small Ballard lease is recommended for approval. “It is too soon to tell what, if any, revenues will come from this drilling. For now, they are offering the city $740 for signing the lease,” Sladek said.
New mining operations, however, may no longer be welcomed, depending on council’s vote Monday. The public has expressed concern over noise related to a strip mining effort for gravel. That company, however, would be grandfathered.
• A man wanting to operate a tire store in the 300 block of West Jackson comes before council with visions of the business he’d like to run.
The Planning & Zoning Commission recommends approval so long as no tires are stored outdoors and vehicle storage is limited to two days each.
• Giving a blessing to the $100,000-plus purchase of 16 ballistic shields for the police department, 100 percent funded via grant dollars is on the agenda.
• Approving McLemore Luong as the architect to design safety renovations in the city court building also appears.
