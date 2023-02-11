Rail park, highway utility line

U.S. 59 utility line easements and obtaining an engineer appears on Monday’s El Campo City Council agenda, marking the first significant movement on the long-pending rail-supported warehouse development made public in more than a year.

The city looks to create a 10-foot wide public utility easement on FM 1162 and U.S. 52 on land owned by Bonnie C. Reina totaling slightly more than one acre.

