Wharton County Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Jesus Manuel Martinez, 30, of 307 W. Alfred for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the Aug. 8, 2019 crime.
Martinez received credit for 155 days already served.
According to the court plea, Martinez won’t begin his sentence until Aug. 8.
Martinez also pleaded guilty to escaping from custody on May 20, 2019 and received a concurrent sentence.
• Robert Martinez Morales, 34, of P.O. Box 146 in Midfield for failing to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to four years in prison for the June 13, 2016 crime.
Morales received credit for 164 days already served.
• Jose Trevino Ramos, 45, of 13124 Hwy. 71 for failing to comply with sex offenders requirements. He was sentenced to four years in prison for the Oct. 31, 2018 crime.
Ramos received credit for 131 days already served.
• Jennifer Amalia Tellez, 23, of 5417 Hazel in Baytown for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the May 12, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Tellez to perform 150 hours community service, be evaluated for drugs and fined $100.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Tellez if she is able to complete all terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.