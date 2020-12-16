Shoppers visiting El Campo stores continue to boost the city’s economy, sending the primary economic indicator up more than 13 percent this month.
The $392,471 December sales tax rebate check sent from the state comptroller’s office to the City of El Campo reflects just 1.5 percent of the total sales during October, the municipality’s cut on purchase levies.
“As we close out 2020, the city was very pleased with the sales tax receipts, up 13.5 percent from the previous period last year,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told the newspaper. “As we do every month, we are still monitoring this very volatile revenue source. With unemployment rates in the county facing a slight decrease in the last three months, we anticipate that this revenue source will remain constant or possibly see a slight uptick.”
For the calendar year, El Campo sales tax rebates are up 6.94 percent from 2019, from $4.477 million to $4.788 million.
“These funds are our largest revenue source in the General Fund, supporting our core services such as police, streets, parks and other general operations. The numbers for this month align with our budget, and will continue to provide the necessary funding for our critical services, Sladek said.
El Campo ended the 2019 calendar year up 10.11 percent on sales tax rebates.
In 2018, El Campo sales tax rebates were up about 9 percent. The last year that ended with a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
Other Wharton County Reports
Wharton County’s sales tax rebate rose 3.16 percent in December and is now up 3.73 percent for the year.
The county finished 2019 up just .61 percent more than in 2018, the second year of an almost stagnant economy. For 2018, county sales taxes were up .43 percent.
The city of Wharton’s return was almost flat in December, up just .12 percent, but remains down just slightly at -0.29 percent in comparison to 2019. The town ended 2019 down 1.89 percent. In 2018, the city’s rebates were up 6.38 percent. In 2017, Wharton dropped 4.8 percent.
East Bernard’s check rose 2.75 percent this month. This year, East Bernard’s sales tax rebates are up 7.17 percent. The city recorded a 13.55 percent jump in 2019. That city’s rebates were up 20.9 percent in 2018.
