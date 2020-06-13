The Louise ISD school year ended in May, but that doesn’t mean the school board has no work left to handle. Trustees will gather for their regular June meeting Monday night to discuss the 2020-2021 school calendar, approving a District Of Innovation plan and more.
District officials are on to the next step for LISD to become a District of Innovation after posting the outline online for public comment for 30 days. At Monday’s meeting, the school board will consider approving the plan.
A DOI designation will allow the district to adapt the 2020-2021 school year calendar to account for the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 7, the Texas Education Agency released guidance for next school year’s calendar, including options to use a DOI calendar or a year-round calendar.
The board broached the subject of creating a 2020-2021 calendar last month, but did not make a selection. Superintendent Garth Oliver said it will be unlikely the district adopts a year-round system.
Other items on the agenda include:
•Trustees will consider passing a Texas Education Agency waiver for school days missed in the spring semester due to COVID-19.
• Payment of insurance premiums for district employees will be considered.
The school board will meet at 7 p.m. on June 15 at the Louise ISD building, 408 Second.
