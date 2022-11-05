Basic concept drawings for a new city service center are being developed although whether the actual construction will ever be done depends on future council action.
The current 618 E. Monseratte service center site was constructed decades ago, Wharton County CAD records list the structure was built 1900, although the tin structure used for offices appears to be in a style considerably later than that.
Other areas on the service center grounds, include partially collapsed buildings no longer closed to weather where was machinery is parked.
The aging site, according to Public Works Director Kevin Thompson, fails to meet current department needs including meeting rooms, aging structures and size.
The city is looking at renovating an existing building in the 700 block of East Jackson, directly north of the current center.
Council approved hiring McLemore and Luong to do concept architectural work last week in a 6-0 vote with Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante not present.
Roughly $50,000 is designated for the drawings, although should the project actually move forward later, architects are typically paid a percentage of the total projects once the precise designs are completed and implemented.
At this point, the architect will be doing concept drawings only. All city services and staff members will remain at current locations
The move “will allow staff and the council to plan for the future,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council. “Due to market and supply volatility, it has been recommended to design a basic concept with an opinion of probable cost.”
The current plan calls for prices and designed to be reviewed and then, if feasible, worked into a future budget.
