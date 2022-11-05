Building Up

Public Works Director Kevin Thompson and Krystal Hasselmeier present to City Council. The city service center, according to Thompson, is inadequate for departmental needs necessitating a new structure.

Basic concept drawings for a new city service center are being developed although whether the actual construction will ever be done depends on future council action.

The current 618 E. Monseratte service center site was constructed decades ago, Wharton County CAD records list the structure was built 1900, although the tin structure used for offices appears to be in a style considerably later than that.

