City Arrests
Property
Primitivo Llanes Jr., 47, of 511 E. Hillje was arrested at 5 p.m. Monday, June 15 on three warrants for theft and one for burglary of a vehicle. He stands accused of stealing a $1,700 trailer in the 900 block of Olivia on June 10, $950 in lawn tools in the 300 block of East Church on June 6, a $500 leaf blower at Laura’s Cafe, 1616 S. Mechanic, on June 4, and $400 in lawn equipment in the 500 block of South Mechanic on June 2. Processed, Llanes was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $6,000 in bonds and was released Wednesday, June 17.
Ana Patricia Escamilla, 43, of 810 Empire was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Monday, June 15 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. She stands accused of stealing less than $100 in air fresheners and shampoos from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on June 3, but faces an enhanced charge due to prior convictions. Processed, Escamilla was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Thomas Garcia, 43, of 1309 Fred was arrested at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 on three warrants for theft and one for burglary of a vehicle. He stands accused of stealing a $1,700 trailer in the 900 block of Olivia on June 10, $950 in lawn tools in the 300 block of East Church on June 6, a $500 leaf blower at Laura’s Cafe, 1616 S. Mechanic, on June 4, and $400 in lawn equipment in the 500 block of South Mechanic on June 2, the same cases as Llanes. Processed, Garcia was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Frank Garcia Jr., 55, of 1309 Fred was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 on a warrant for parole violation - aggravated assault with a weapon. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Raynaldo Quintanilla Rodriguez, 40, of 2001 Ave. F was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 on a warrant for fighting. Processed, he paid a fine and was released.
City Incidents
Property
Almost $200 in cash was reported stolen in the 600 block of Alamo around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
A burglary was reported at Scherer Kubota, 23280 U.S. 59, on Thursday, June 18. No information was available on items taken.
An iPhone 7-plus was stolen from the 800 block of Fahrenthold on Sunday, June 14. Loss is estimated a $475.
Vandals did an estimated $200 damage to a vehicle door during a hit-and-run at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 5:30
p.m. Tuesday, June 16.
J&D Bottle Shop, 619 N. Mechanic, reported the theft of in excess of $20,000 between Jan. 16 and April 24. Police say it likely involves a former employee.
Identity theft was reported in the 600 block of August. The crime appears to involve at least two years worth of fraudulent use of identifying information.
Burglars targeted a home in the 400 block of Doris between May 25 and June 15. More than $3,000 in lawn equipment and tools were stolen.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of a child being injured around 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Location was not released.
Family violence was reported in the 1200 block of Alvin around 9 p.m. Friday, June 12.
Two shots were fired during a disturbance at Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, around 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. The bullets traveled through apartment walls, according to El Campo police Lt. Russell Urban, but did not hit anyone.
Another report of shots fired came in from the 1200 block of Alice around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Other
A pistol and magazines were recovered at Socha’s Car Wash No. 2, 701 N. Mechanic, around 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. “It was found at vacuums of car wash,” Urban said, adding it was likely a customer who left it behind after cleaning a vehicle.
Police are investigating a report of compromising photos posted on the Internet that came in at noon Saturday, June 13, from the northwest quadrant of the city.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Callie Alexis Belcher, 24, of 15330 Ell Blvd. in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 8:55 p.m. Friday, June 12 for possession of marijuana. Processed, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Juan Jesus Hernandez, 26, of 807.5 Kentucky in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:44 p.m. Friday, June 12 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Johnny Ray Rodriguez, 27, of 18610 N. Sugar Maple Circle in Magnolia was arrested by WCSO at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 12 for marijuana possession and resisting arrested. Processed, he posted $4,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Christi Lee Johnson, 40, of 195 Warner in Bellville was arrested by deputies at 3:27 p.m. Sunday, June 14 for possession of a controlled substance.
Walter Lee Washington III, 33, of 1318 Vallejo was arrested by Wharton PD at 11 p.m. Monday, June 15 for possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.
Violence, weapons
Samuel Louis Barnes, 46, of 208 E. Third was booked at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, June 11 on a warrant for failing to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register.
Francisco Hernandez, 37, of 220 Mahan in Wharton was booked at 6:51 a.m. Thursday, June 11 on a warrant for indecency with a child - sexual contact. Processed, he posted a $60,000 bond and was released the same day.
Daniel Munoz, 60, of 2510 W. Walnut in Wharton was arrested by Wharton police at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 on a warrant for indecency with a child – exposure. Processed, he posted a $35,000 bond and was released the same day.
Daveon Marqui Allen, 25, of 1610 Briar Lane, Apt. 4-C, in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, June 14 for aggravated assault - family violence - with a weapon and cruelty to animals. Processed, he posted $45,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Theodore Sensenero Speaker II, 24, of 1020 CR 253 in Egypt was booked at 4:55 a.m. Monday, June 15 on a warrant for deadly conduct - discharging a firearm toward individuals. Processed, he posted a $7,500 bond and was released the same day.
Crime Stoppers Offers Cash
Do you have information on a crime committed in West Wharton County? If you answered yes, you can earn up to $1,000 cash.
The West Wharton County Crime Stoppers offers rewards. Call Crime Stoppers at 543-TIPS (8477). Callers do not have to give their names.
