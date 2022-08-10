Two veteran police officers were pulled from patrol to put four law enforcers on El Campo ISD campuses as school starts today.
To compensate, the department has shuffled other officers’ duties in an effort minimize the effect of two less patrol officers.
“We recently converted our correctional officer’s spot to a patrol spot and added an additional interdiction officer to patrol. Our department was working and is still working towards creating specialized positions that target high crime and problem traffic areas,” ECPD Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican told the Leader-News.
Last month, city council heard the request to raise the number of El Campo police officers on school campuses from two to five in response to post-Uvalde school massacre security concerns.
Police Chief Gary Williamson assured council the ability to protect the public at-large would not suffer as the department ultimately places one officer per campus.
On El Campo ISD’s day one, today, officers are not only on the middle and high school campuses as in years past, one is posted at Hutchins Elementary and one will move back and forth between Myatt and Northside elementaries.
A non-commissioned security officer is assigned to the high school parking lot as well.
The officers are there to interact with students and respond in situations when laws are broken or security needed. They will not act as enforcers of district rules, like dress code.
“The experience level that we are losing to the school is difficult, but we also (will) gain new officers who are fresh out of the academy, enthusiastic and ready to go get out on the streets, and have new updated knowledge of police techniques, laws, procedures, etc.,” Mican said.
Having experienced officers on the school campuses helps with law enforcement, she added.
“They have worked the streets and know the people. They know what to look for. They become a valuable resource to the department in keeping abreast with what is going on in the schools as well as building rapport with the teachers, and students. The information they provide helps us on patrol and in (investigations),” Mican said.
In the meantime, the city’s streets are covered as they have been, Mican said.
“We will still be working with full shifts,” she said, adding the reassignments will temporarily eliminate a two-officer relief shift.
Finding Replacements
ECPD has struggled with recruitment for years citing lower than average officer pay and the lure larger communities with more service calls per shift offer to those fresh out of training.
Hiring experienced officers is preferred, but not always feasible, Mican said. “Usually this department hires new recruits straight out of the police academy,” she said, adding it gives the department the opportunity to have cadets “that will learn exactly what we want from them as an officer.”
Now, ECPD needs two to fill the patrol slots vacated by Officer Stephanie Smith, a five-year veteran who retired from the military, and Officer Gabriel Perales, a four-year veteran homegrown through the police Explorer Program.
A third SRO has been approved, but Williamson told council Monday, that post won’t likely be filled until January when Wharton County Junior College graduates its next police academy class.
“We need to replenish patrol first,” Williamson said.
District 3 Councilman David Hodges urged the chief to station an officer on each campus as soon as possible, citing safety factors.
That third SRO would likely not be pulled from patrol, Mican said.
“I would like to be able to hire an experienced officer from an outside agency so we do not cripple our patrol however good experienced officers are in high demand and everyone is competing for the same officers ... However we fill the SRO position it must be with an experienced officer who has working knowledge of criminal law and criminal procedures,” Mican said.
Recruiting takes time. “Pay is a big factor ... losing two or three and trying to replace them is a cumbersome task but what we want more than anything is to keep our schools safe and prevent the travesties that other schools and communities have endured,” Mican said.
A well established field training officer program helps ensure academy graduates learn quickly and follow department guidelines.
Department changes
In the last two years, the level of experience on patrol has diminished, but investigating sergeants have more experience.
“We currently have an approximate average 12.5 years’ experience between our sergeants, six years with corporals, and four years experience for patrol officers. We have been fortunate the last several years to recruit officers from other agencies with previous experience,” Mican said.
Several ECPD patrol officers have retired in the last three years with more than 25 years on the force.
“Although it is a great loss to lose our experienced officers, it has become a fact of life at our agency as well as many others. We spend a lot of money on new recruits to get them trained it’s unfortunate that we are unable to keep them due to area pay inconsistencies. The experience level makes a big difference in police response and serving the community,” Mican said.
‘We try to recruit officers straight out of the academy and hope to keep them but we lose quite a few candidates around the two-year mark when they have enough training and experience to move to bigger agencies who pay more and have more advancement opportunities,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.