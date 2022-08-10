Eye For Crime

Corporal Jeff Pfeil keeps an eye on Center Street Tuesday before transferring back to school resource officer duties today. Cpl. Pfeil serves as the SRO for El Campo High School.

Two veteran police officers were pulled from patrol to put four law enforcers on El Campo ISD campuses as school starts today.

To compensate, the department has shuffled other officers’ duties in an effort minimize the effect of two less patrol officers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.