Positions are opening on El Campo’s volunteer boards and commissions and city leaders are looking for people to step up.
To be a volunteer, a person must be a legal resident of the city and a qualified voter in municipal elections.
Some boards meet monthly while others gather on an as-needed basis. They include the Board of Adjustment, Housing Authority Board, City Development Corporation, Building Standards Commission, Keep El Campo Beautiful Board, Parks, Recreation and Community Service Board, Northside Education Center Board and Planning & Zoning Commission
To apply, visit the city website at cityofelcampo.org. At the bottom right-hand corner of the page, select “Volunteer” and complete the online application. For questions, contact Kaylee Koudela, city secretary, at 979-541-5005. The deadline for applications is Friday, May 31.
Appointments are set to be made at the Monday, June 13 city council session.
