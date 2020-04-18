City Arrests
Called to the report of a suspicious person at Ritz Food Mart 2, 1120 W. Jackson, around noon Tuesday, April 14, El Campo police encountered a teen who failed to identify and fled.
As officers tried to take the boy into custody, he resisted and attempted to flee. A taser was used in the effort to make the arrest. The teen was charged with resisting arrest, fleeing, possession of marijuana and failure to identify.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars targeted a home in the 100 block of East Watt sometime between 6 a.m. Saturday, April 11 and 4 p.m. Monday, April 13. Breaking a rear window to gain entry, the burglars apparently left without stealing anything.
Three pistols, ammunition, a purse and contents were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Alvin between 10 p.m. Sunday, April 12 and 8 a.m, Monday, April 13. Loss is estimated at $650.
Violence, weapons
Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harlem around 8 p.m. Monday, April 13 to the report of a disturbance with a displayed knife. The incident remained under investigation as of presstime. No injuries were reported.
Multiple shots were fired in the 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 14 in the 800 block of Dunlap. A vehicle was damaged and an animal reportedly hit in the incident.
Police are investigating a threat reportedly made at Hibbett Sports, 3604 West Loop around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 14.
Officers received the report of a protective order being violated on East Watt Tuesday, April 14. The case remains under investigation.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Albert Mendez Jr., 47, of 507 E. Norris was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
