As more details emerge of the incident involving an El Campo Middle School student with a gun on campus last week, questions remain on the district’s safety protocols.
The 13-year-old Wharton boy’s motivation and intentions are still unknown, but the investigation continues and El Campo ISD is reviewing student safety.
“We put the safety of every student and staff member first and are proud one of our students took the initiative to speak up when something didn’t seem right,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “This situation is something that no one expects, but no one was hurt or threatened thanks to the diligence of our staff.”
On Thursday, Dec. 2, a student gave a “see something, say something” report to ECISD staff about a boy possessing a firearm before first period. Administrators and school resource officer Kendrick Matula confronted the student about the gun, quickly removed the weapon from his possession and arrested the young man. Although there was no major incident of violence or threat, a gun was still brought to a school filled with 10 to 14-year-old students.
The student brought a Smith & Wesson SD40 VE to school, according to the incident report. The weapon, his iPhone and a black and white notebook were recovered from the student during the arrest.
The student was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited space.
The third-degree felony could lead to up to 10 years in custody. The boy, if convicted will serve his sentence with the Texas Youth Commission until adulthood and then may face be transfer to a state prison for the remainder or could be released.
following the incident, parents complained about the lack of information from the district. The school initially notified the public on social media and through emails within moments of the event.
“We took every step possible to notify parents as soon as we could, and we did just that through multiple forms of communication,” Callaghan said. “I didn’t want parents to hear a robotic voice when we spoke of this incident, so we recorded a message as soon as we could, and parents heard directly from me later that afternoon.”
The district has safety precautions in place, including secure vestibules in all campuses except the high school, two El Campo Police Officers as safety resource officers and periodic lockdown drills on every campus.
Callaghan does not expect to change any safety precautions set up for the district.
“We are always looking for ways to improve all facets of our schools, and that includes safety,” Callaghan said. “We have had meetings almost every day since last Thursday, and I am confident in our staff to continue to take quick action when necessary.”
Parents can help stop dangerous situations on campuses before they happen, El Campo Police Department Cpl. Mark Biskup said.
Biskup recommended all gun owners secure their firearms.
Gunlocks, he said, “is a smart way of doing it, but at the end of the day, it’s still just a cable. The absolute best way is to buy a sturdy gun safe,”
While parents wait to hear more about the situation, Biskup believes they can be proactive now with their kids.
“Pay attention to your kid. Do you notice anything different?,” Biskup said. “It’s basically just be a parent to your child.”
