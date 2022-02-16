Five in running for city council

Five at-large council hopefuls have a chance to be El Campo’s mayor with just three days left in the candidate filing period.
Unless more people declare their candidacy, three of those people will become at-large El Campo City Council members after the May election. The top two vote-getters will take the mayor and mayor pro tem posts respectively.
Incumbent Mayor Chris Barbee and Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante are seeking re-election to a third and second term respectively.
El Campo City Council members can serve five terms or 10 consecutive years before term limits requires them to sit out at least one year.
Current challengers are Blake Barger, the general manager of South Texas Land Limited Partnership; LeeAnn Bohannon, a paralegal; and Keith Murphy, the manager of Murphy Family Enterprises which owns Pin High Sports Bar & Grill.
Incumbent Philip Miller has yet to announce whether he will seek re-election in May.
Any other would-be at-large council candidates have until Friday to declare their intentions with City Secretary Kaylee Koudela.
Voters changed the way El Campo’s mayor is selected during the pandemic-delayed November 2020 election in an overwhelming 2,663 to 886 vote. Now, the top vote-getter in the at-large council race becomes mayor and the second place finisher mayor pro tem. Before 2020, city council decided among its own members who would fill the posts each May.
City elections are supposed to take place in May, and this year’s balloting should be conducted on schedule.
Monday, city council officially called the May at-large council election, a city charter election and a fire truck bond proposal election to take place simultaneously on May 7. The votes were unanimous with District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. not present.
Fire Department Bond Issue
The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department is asking city voters for up to $1.725 million in funding to purchase a new aerial ladder truck for the department.
The department, housed in the city Public Safety Headquarters, provides fire protection for the municipality and immediate surrounding area. ECVFD receives partial funding from the city and Emergency Services District No. 1, a countywide taxing entity.
The rest of its funding comes via grants and donations.
The new truck, if approved by municipal voters, would replace a 25-year-old unit.
Charter Election
Two issues will appear on the charter election: whether the city should hold two public hearings before considering any utility rate increase and whether the city manager and judge should be required to live within municipal boundaries (both currently do).
Election Cost/Schedule
These elections will be conducted alongside those of school boards in incorporated areas and the hospital district and/or other local governmental board seeking a voter question. Balloting will be overseen by the Wharton County Office of Elections Administration.
“In the joint election agreement and election service contract with the WCED, the City of El Campo’s estimated total cost for the May 7 election is $1,318.56.This amount could increase if one of the other parties that the City of El Campo is splitting the election cost with cancels their election,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said in her notes to council.
Early voting for the May election will be April 25-29 and May 2-3 with final balloting Saturday, May 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.