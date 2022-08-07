Clipped cable cuts calls throughout YK service

No man is an island, but YK Communication customers became an island unto themselves for about 24 hours starting Tuesday night.

“Basically, some point (Tuesday) night, we received reports that people couldn’t call outside from YK,” YK Communications President Russell Kacer said. “There was an outage between El Campo and Houston, then it was El Campo and Rosenberg and now it seems to be isolated to El Campo.”

