Clipped cable cuts calls throughout YK service

No man is an island, but YK Communication customers became an island unto themselves for about 24 hours starting Tuesday night.
“Basically, some point (Tuesday) night, we received reports that people couldn’t call outside from YK,” YK Communications President Russell Kacer said. “There was an outage between El Campo and Houston, then it was El Campo and Rosenberg and now it seems to be isolated to El Campo.”
The local communication company serves around 750 customers, those include residents and businesses that depend on the connection to the outside world.
Those customers could freely communicate with each other, but people not already on the network couldn’t enter.
While YK Communications owns its own infrastructure, the network still has to connect to more than just YK’s service area and that seemed to be the issue.
“Every provider connects to other providers, at this point the voice traffic that leaves El Campo and Louise has to contact AT&T to get to Houston and beyond,” Kacer said.
When phone and Internet providers lay cabling, it’s likely the cables will be fiber optic. The glass or plastic lines transmit light instead of electricity and are generally sold as having stronger connections. One issue is that glass cabling can be fragile and it’s susceptible to vandalism as well as standard wear-and-tear.
“We’ve been told (by AT&T) it was a fiber cut. It seems to be El Campo and Louise (affected),” Kacer said.
Locals without YK service likely experienced little to no interruption as with other hubs picking up service.
“AT&T customers in town could make calls inside the service area because they can connect to other hubs even though this line is down. It was YK’s line that was cut,” Kacer said.
Service was restored after 5 p.m. Wednesday to YK customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.