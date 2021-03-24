A proposed parking fee for food trucks, rejected by council in a 5-2 vote last session, won’t be happening.
The mobile eateries still need permission to park on private property along with a city operations permit and current health inspection.
To park on public property, like a inside a park or parking lot, however, won’t add to the operator’s expense.
Councilman David Hodges introduced a proposed $50 city property parking fee following a January presentation by Georgia Mae’s Good Eats food truck owner Charlotte Brown who told council she no longer felt welcome in El Campo.
As COVID concerns heightened last year, Brown’s business and one other food truck were asked to temprorarily stop parking at the city’s mini-park in the 300 block of East Jackson. Both complied and then were asked to return later.
“They no longer want us to park here. We don’t go where we’re not wanted,” Brown told council in January, adding that her business, like so many, provides sales and property tax to the city of El Campo.
Only Hodges and Mayor Chris Barbee voted in support of the proposed fee.
“I feel that not charging food trucks anything to set up on city property is tantamount to the city subsidizing a local business,” Barbee said. “My vote was not anti-food truck. My family enjoys an occasional food truck meal. The food is good and it’s a novelty.”
