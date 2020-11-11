The El Campo Police Department’s safe medication disposal program collected three more pounds of unwanted drugs last month compared to 2019, leaving department officials pleased with the community’s effort.
“We turned in 155 pounds of medication,” Cpl. Mark Biskup said. “It was considered a big success ... the program is only successful if citizens turn in the items. This go around they did awesome.”
In the fall of 2019, 152 pounds of medication were dropped off through the program, with an average of 100 pounds of medication being dropped off biannually.
Last month’s program opened on Sept. 14 and ended Oct. 24.
“I figured with (the COVID-19 pandemic), people had more time on their hands, thus allowing more time to clean out the old meds,” Biskup said.
Since 2014, when El Campo’s version of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s national take back program began, around 867 pounds of medication have been dropped off locally.
Typically drop offs are collected in the spring and fall. This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, ECPD and police departments across the country weren’t able to hold the drive in April as planned.
Prescription and over-the-counter medications for adults, children and animals were accepted, as well as vitamins and prescription patches and ointments. New to this year’s program, vape pens could be dropped off, although ECPD did not receive a large quantity.
“I saw two vape pens turned in,” Biskup said.
Whether the traditional April take back program will be held next year is yet to be determined.
“The DEA tells us when and if there will be another take back program,” Biskup said. “I feel there will be another program in the spring of 2021.”
Once the unwanted medications are collected by ECPD, they are turned over to Houston’s DEA office and are later incinerated.
If ECPD’s take back program is not running, medication can be safely flushed down the sink or toilet at home if the medication’s label or patient information says so. Otherwise, before disposing of medication consult Www.fda.gov.
