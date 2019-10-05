Cleaning up El Campo will take a few court fights, officials told city council, four on East Jackson Street alone.
The other 96 percent of properties on the roadway, however, are either in good shape or in the process of sprucing up, Planning Director Jai McBride reported to Council.
It’s still too early to say what will happen on North and South Mechanic where property surveys recently complete.
The effort, kicked off in June 2018 by Mayor Randy Collins, is really just in the beginning stages of the enforcement period.
“I think it will make a difference if we continue to focus on it ... there is a lot of stuff out there. Council just has to stay on top of it and so does staff. It’s not going to happen in a month, or six months or even just a few years,”, he told the Leader-News Monday.
East Jackson Street
Sixty-six of the 81 properties surveyed had no violations of the city’s anti-blight ordinances, McBride said in her report to council.
Eight more quickly cleared up issues, cleaning property, mowing, fixing driveways and the like.
“We’ve seen some successes with our blight program. More than half of the violations identified in the first corridor review were addressed, by property clean up, removal of vehicles, or the installation of a fence,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
“We’re continuing to address code violations and work with property owners if there are violations,” she added.
Three are in the process of addressing violations.
Owners of a boarded up building at 413 E. Jackson, the site of a former liquor store at 604 E. Jackson, the old, almost non functional RVs at the 1415 E. Jackson RV park, and a taxidermy shop at 1505 E. Jackson are being taken to court.
The goal, McBride told Council in a previous session, is compliance more than punishment.
South Mechanic
Ninety-two sites were surveyed from the railroad tracks south to the city limits.
The survey uncovered issues with 68 or 74 percent of properties making this area one that will need intensive remediation over the coming months.
Of those identified as needing maintenance, most (43) were flagged as requiring routine work like mowing or trash collection.
Twenty-one need minor repairs while major maintenance is going to be needed at four sites to bring it up to acceptable standards.
North Mechanic
This section of El Campo came out slightly better in the review with no properties judged in need of major work.
Thirty-five of the 170 were flagged for needing minor repairs and 97 routine maintenance.
Clean Up The City
For many of the sites being reviewed, the concerns involve neglect slowly turning into major problems, Collins said. “They just let it go. It goes from the point that it’s just unsightful to huge (problem).”
Eight unsafe buildings have already been demolished as a result of the city’s program – all without cost to municipal taxpayers.
The sites, on West Second, Muncy, Wright, Corn and South Wharton, are now clear.
Owners of a property at 509 Dunlap are going through the court.
Two properties have been identified as needing demolition or major reconstruction. Owners of those two sites have received information from the city, but have not yet decided what action they will take.
The city started enforcing the junk vehicle ordinance as of Sept. 9.
“As long as we stay focused on it we can move forward, but we have to listen to the public,” Collins said.
