Positions are opening on El Campo’s volunteer boards and commissions and city leaders are looking for people to step up.
“We’re looking for a few good people who value our community spirit, integrity and innovation to serve our community on one of our boards and commissions,” City Secretary Lori Hollingsworth said.
To be a volunteer, a person must be a legal resident of the city and a qualified voter in municipal elections.
Some boards meet monthly while others gather on an as-needed basis. They include the Board of Adjustment, Housing Authority Board, City Development Corporation, Building Standards Commission, Keep El Campo Beautiful Board, Parks, Recreation and Community Service Board, Northside Education Center Board and Planning & Zoning Commission
To apply, visit the city website at cityofelcampo.org. At the bottom right-hand corner of the page, select “Volunteer” and complete the online application. For questions, contact Hollingsworth at 979-541-5005. The deadline for applications is Friday, June 19.
Appointments are set to be made at the Monday, June 22 city council session.
