Morning fog cloaked two parked SUVs as the passengers, families with children, patiently waited. Before long, a gloved cafeteria worker toting purple bags came out and cheerily handed them to the children. This process repeated with other cars, and then Louise ISD’s Coronavirus pandemic feeding program concluded for the day.
The feeding program began Wednesday, April 1, and will continue Monday through Friday through the remainder of the district’s closure. This week, cafeteria workers served 40 free breakfasts and lunches daily to local children through the drive-up service.
“With school extending the closure longer, we figured that kids probably needed it,” Food Services Director Shae Barker said.
The feeding program falls under Texas Department of Agriculture summer feeding program guidelines, and LISD is reimbursed for the meals. Children under age 18 can receive free meals, even if they are not enrolled in the district.
Each child receiving a lunch must be present in the car at the time of pick up.
Barker said people have been appreciative when they come to pick up the free meals, and more people have shown up than she initially expected.
“We get about 40 per day,” Barker said. “We were expecting like 10.”
District officials did not initially plan to serve meals during the closure, which began March 16, but decided to after Texas school closures were extended through April.
“We thought (LISD) was going to be closed a week or two,” Barker said. “With it being closed for a month or two, there’s kids out there that need it.”
LISD meal pickup is 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday outside the LISD building cafeteria, 408 2nd Street. El Campo ISD serves free meals, also pickup only, to all children 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday behind Northside Elementary, 2610 Meadow Lane.
