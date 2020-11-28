Developers go before El Campo Planning & Zoning Commissioners Wednesday with visions of a 400-unit West Loop luxury apartment complex exactly where the 2017 Comprehensive Plan predicted one should locate.
To build it, zoning changes are needed on the assorted lots covering 26.15 acres near the West Loop and South Street intersection. Currently zoning on those lots run the gambit from C-1 (Commercial) and C-2 (Light Commercial) to R-1 (Residential).
The Creekside Apartment development would stretch from West Loop frontage to the natural boundary of Tres Palacios Creek in a Planned Development Class A, garden type, market rate apartments and townhomes if it gets the blessing of P&Z and later council.
Public concern has already been voiced, especially over the type of apartments. TriArc 5 Developer Joseph Bramante told council earlier this month that rents would range from $900 to $1,200 per month specifically saying, “This will not be subsidized housing.”
City staff recommend commissioners approve the request for a planned development, noting in its report that the request meets criteria in the Code of Ordinances, promotes economic development and creates additional much-needed housing.
“The proposed zone change request use should not detrimentally impact the surrounding properties,” Planning Director Jai McBride said in her report, but noted, “Staff has received concerns from adjacent property owners regarding the proposed use impact on property values, height regulations and buffers.”
TriArc 5 hopes to construct limited-access apartments and town homes along with assorted guest amenities including two pools, a dog park, play park, walking trail and more.
The plan is to build in two phases – 206 units in the first.
That includes seven three-story apartment buildings containing 168 units. Of those, 72 would be one bedroom, one bath units, 96 two bedroom, two bath units.
Thirty-eight townhomes would also be built with the units varying between two and three stories.
A pool, cabana and clubhouse would be included along with landscaping.
Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 in the Duson Room in the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, to accommodate an anticipated crowd.
Attendance is limited to 100 with masks required.
P&Z commissioners will make their recommendation via a vote. The recommendation will then be presented to the El Campo City Council for final approval.
