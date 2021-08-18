The Democratic hold-out continues more than 30 days since it began halting voting bills in the second special session of the Texas State Legislature.
This week’s only significant arrival in Austin did not come in the form of Democratic representatives, but rather rain that left parts of the state capitol building flooded with several inches of water.
Sloan Byerly, Chief of Staff for District 11 Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, posted videos to his social media account showing the extension and back hall of the capitol building flooded.
The damage was relatively minor and was cleaned up shortly afterward, he said.
Texas Republicans once again attempted to hold quorum despite the flooding and lack of democratic state reps and were unsuccessful. The State Senate meanwhile approved an elections overhaul bill after a 15-hour filibuster by Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston. The legislation is now stagnant awaiting House action.
House District 85 Rep. Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, has gone to capitol throughout both special sessions to vote on what he believes are important issues for his constituents.
“The people elected me to do this job, and I am going to do it no matter how much interference we get from Democrats,” Stephenson said. “I am sick and tired of their political games. They need to get here now.”
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, signed 52 arrest warrants for the absent Democrats in an attempt to end the chamber’s standstill.
“This is exactly what needs to happen, and although I am willing to work with my colleagues on the other side, they have chosen this path,” Stephenson said. “This is about the people of Texas, and election integrity and Democrats refuse to admit it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.