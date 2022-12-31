Concerns over criminal activity means El Campo’s Willie Bell Park on West Second will soon be down to one entrance.
It took city council less than five minutes to order the closure of the park’s West First at Aztec Street entrance in a unanimous vote.
City Manager Courtney Sladek said closing the entrance was a law and order issue. “This recommendation is made to help with park management and to reduce illicit activities in the park,” she said.
Willie Bell Park is located within District 2 which Councilwoman Gloria Harris represents.
She spends considerable time in the park, Harris told council, which allows her to monitor conditions there.
“I think there are a lot of problems (with the West First entrance). That bridge really needs to be replaced ... I don’t think there should be but one entrance,” Harris said.
Vehicles using the two entrances to speed through the park and quickly exit has reportedly been an issue.
The ordinance calling for closure goes into effect Dec. 1, but it’s unlikely the road will close that quickly, Public Works Director Kevin Thompson told council.
“We will be putting up permanent posts and a metal swing gate,” he said, adding the work will likely be all done by Public Works crews.
Using municipal crews should save dollars, but the work will have to be done when crews are free from other duties.
The gate will likely be complete by February or March, he said.
Friendship Park on North Wharton Street has one entrance as well. Rotary Park on East Jackson normally has only one entrance. It has a second typically blocked entrance off East Calhoun that can be opened as needed.
