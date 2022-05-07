El Campo Rotarians, community members and journalists all share the honor of feeding our fellow El Camponians.
The South Texas Press Association awarded the El Campo Leader-News with their Joyce & Fred Latcham Community Service award for their work in running a 2021 food drive for senior citizens through their Jackson street office, after winter storm Uri froze the county.
“Rotary was thrilled to be a part of it, we serve to change lives,” El Campo Rotary President Carolyn Gibson said Thursday.
The Leader-News collected over 100 canvas bags worth of food and toiletries to give to local families in need. “We added a loaf of bread, jars of jelly and peanut butter and at least one jug of juice. I’d estimate it was about two weeks worth of groceries or more per household – and we still had leftovers,” Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church and Wharton County Meals on Wheels provided lists of seniors that needed assistance and their people jumped to work.
“It is always a joy and a pleasure for my ASAP kiddos and I to serve the community, in any capacity. that helps us in so many ways,” ASAP program director Niesha Brown said.
Volunteers from Pilgrim Rest, El Campo Rotary club, Wharton County Junior College and others sorted, packed and delivered the care package bags to around 50 local senior households.
“El Campo Rotary is knows for providing funding. I love when we have a hands-on project, we had our Rotarians hand-delivering food,” District Governor-Elect Mindi Snyder said, adding “We love getting to do projects beyond just writing a check.”
Although, several generous people did make cash donations to help this project fill out any gaps in the necessities. Volunteer help and generous donations brought El Campo residents through the hardest winter most residents have ever seen. It demonstrated the willingness of community members to come together and help the people that need it most.
This is more than just the Leader-News’ award. This is an award for everyone that came together and helped their fellow man when he needed it most.
