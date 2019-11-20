Whether you finished Christmas shopping in July or you have yet to begin, this year’s Holiday Bazaar hosted by El Campo area Life Skills students will offer a range of festive goods likely to please all shoppers.
“The kids have incredible pride in the products that they make, and they are always excited to watch people buy those items and tell shoppers what part they played in making something,” El Campo High School Life Skills teacher Angela Wenglar said.
An annual fundraiser for the Life Skills classes in El Campo schools and Rice Consolidated, the Holiday Bazaar funds educational activities for the students throughout the year.
“It is great fun, and we have a wide variety of homemade food, Christmas goods, teacher gifts, holiday decorations, stocking stuffers as well as wholesale merchandise,” ECHS Special Education Instructor Barbara Hlavaty said.
Students make the products, with adult help as needed, giving them opportunities to practice following directions and skills such as painting, sewing and measuring.
“It’s always more fun to learn outside of the classroom,” Wenglar said. “We can teach skills in the classroom all day long, but there is no substitute for practicing skills in the natural environment.”
The bazaar has been held for 34 years. Its long-term success is due to the support of community and volunteers, Wenglar said.
“Without the continued support of the El Campo community showing up year after year, we wouldn’t be able to continue,” Wenglar said.
The Holiday Bazaar will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 21 and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 22 at the Christ Lutheran Church at 1401 Ave. I.
