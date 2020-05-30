The El Campo ISD board of trustees will meet Tuesday night to discuss applicants for the open superintendent position.
The board’s Tuesday meeting will be held in closed session and is the next step in the superintendent hiring process. Applications from about 10 candidates will be reviewed and considered by the board.
At a future meeting, the board will interview applicants they are interested in hiring, Board President James Russell said.
“The board is optimistic about the process,” he added.
The district began accepting superintendent applications May 12 and the application process closed Friday. Outgoing superintendent Kelly Waters resigned May 4 and will serve in the position until June 30, when her contract is set to expire.
The board will also meet Thursday to discuss the 2020-2021 school calendar. The Texas Education Agency made options available to help districts prepare for fall COVID-19 outbreaks.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on June 2 and at 7 p.m. on June 4 in the Seminar Room, 600 W. Norris.
