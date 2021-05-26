Want to be a part of city government, but don’t want to run for office? How about serving on a board or subcommittee?
The City of El Campo is seeking volunteers to serve on boards ranging from economic development and building standards to educational opportunities and park offerings.
To apply, drop by City Hall, 315 E. Jackson, during regular hours or visit www.cityofelcampo.org and highlight the government tab, click City Boards and Commissions. This will take you to a description of each board.
Board names are in blue. Click on any of them, and it will take you to additional information about the board. Look for “Apply for this committee” at the top of the description. Click there to fill out the application.
Some boards meet monthly, others rarely.
“The public is welcome to apply,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said during Monday’s council session. “As is customary, appointments will be made the first meeting in June (June 14) with the exception of the Charter Review Committee.”
Charter Review is appointed in July in accordance to the City Charter.
