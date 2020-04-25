A Palacios woman was killed early Thursday morning when she lost control of her pickup on Hwy. 71 South just north of Danevang.
Department of Public Safety investigators are still trying to determine why 30-year-old Karla Batres’ vehicle overturned near the intersection with CR 403. She was alone in the 2008 Ford F-150. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The northbound truck appears to have “traveled into the southbound lane, then off the roadway crossing the intersection of CR 403, where it partially overturned and stopped in the northbound ditch of Hwy. 71,” DPS Spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodward said Thursday.
He added, “The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash.”
Danevang and El Campo volunteer firefighters responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Thursday along with El Campo EMS and Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers.
Batres was pronounced deceased at the scene by Wharton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Judge Glenn Russell.
