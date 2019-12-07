City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Christopher Eugene Whatley, 41, of 609 Fahrenthold was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 possession of marijuana, excessive noise, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and a warrant for driving while license invalid. Police stopped Whatley in the 1200 block of Avenue C. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Ethan Maurice Bustamante, 19, of 310 W. Third was arrested by 12:03 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 for disregarding a traffic control device, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers stopped him in the 300 block of West Jackson.
Property
Christopher Earl Parson, 33, of 503 Lundy was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 for burglary of a habitation, evading arrest with a previous conviction and assault causing injury. Police were summoned to a disturbance with a knife involved in the 300 block of Lundy and found Parson. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Matthew Ray Torres, 28, of 512 Roth was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 on warrants for forgery, no valid driver’s license and violating a promise to appear. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals targeted an abandoned structure near Ritz Food Mart No. 2, 1120 W. Jackson, around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, damaging a tamper proof device.
Ongoing investigations
Police are investigating a complaint filed at Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W Norris, around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. Drug paraphernalia and a bag containing methamphetamines were seized.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Irene Angel Allen, 20, of 1410 South was booked at 4:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 on warrants for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana.
Roilan Katorian Jackson, 25, of 110 CR 136 in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 for possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence, having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, expired registration, defective stop lamp and failure to appear.
Other
Steve Garcia III, 45, of 126 CR 102 in Wharton was booked at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 on a Caldwell County warrant for criminal nonsupport. The next day, a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender was served.
Jose Alvardo, 19, of 7421 Kalton Court in Pikesville, Md., was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 for harboring a runaway child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.