Cautious optimism sets 2022’s tone for area farmers, although it will take skill and effort to make use of what they’ve been given.
“Revisiting risk management plans and working with cotton and grain marketing agents” are the key to a successful year said Corrie Bowen, Extension agent for Wharton County.
As always the major predictors of a successful crop are “moisture in soil and weather patterns,” Bowen added. Recommendations are still, deeper soil testing, up to 24 inches, and split application of fertilizer to maximize benefit for cost per acre.
“Input costs are skyrocketing; fertilizer prices have doubled, diesel and chemical costs have increased. Some chemicals are even unavailable. I’m planting soybeans for the first time since 2005 because fertilizer is so expensive” AJ Kresta, Taiton area farmer told Leader-News.
“Planting fields are prepared and ready to go by Feb. 14, despite some delays earlier in preparation. Rain is going to help some and slow down others,” Kresta added.
Prices are volatile, as “rice has not risen in price as much as expected … cascading corn prices might affect beef but it is too early to tell,” Bowen said adding, “Although beef prices are rising, producers are not seeing those benefits.“
As the COVID-19 variant Omicron surges, workforces are shrinking statewide and businesses are trying to adapt to new working conditions.
“Omicron is having a negative effect on the workforce … supply shortage is unlikely to improve” Bowen told Leader-News.
With the 2022 reported surges the effect is unsurprising but not unmanageable for producers in Wharton County.
“(It’s) easy to retain employees in a softer job market … (my) employees are still with (me).” Kresta said.
Efficiency is the focus this year, making sure that funds are spent where they will do the most good.
While input costs are unlikely to go down, higher prices than 2021 can be a good indication of things to come in 2022 and farmers should work to take advantage of them while we have them, Bowen said.
In 2021 United Ag handled 1,404,480 bushels of milo, 5,465,722 bushels of corn and approximatly 150,000 bales of cotton.
