El Campo residents, consider yourself challenged. It’s time to “Get Your Red On.”
The next stage of the growing El Campo pride movement, Get Your Red On, challenges everyone to wear red on Friday to support the community.
“El Campo has two colors. Red and white. It’s the official El Campo school colors, and by extension it is the colors of this community ... The District Champion Ricebirds just completed another successful run in football, but just because football is over doesn’t mean it’s time to leave our red shirts in the closet. Instead, whether school is in session or not, let’s show that El Campo spirit every Friday by wearing red. Get Your Red On!” Mayor Chris Barbee said.
This isn’t a contest. No prizes are given out. No purchases are required. Participation is simply requested.
“It’s just about creating one easily visible way to show your pride in El Campo and everything this community stands for,” Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.
The newspaper will be on the lookout for participants each Friday. Look inside the Saturday paper for who we found this week.
“A group of volunteers have been working throughout 2020 on ways to spur the El Campo economy and boost the city’s spirit after what’s been a very tough year,” Crabtree said. “Get Your Red On goes with everything else.
“Get Your Red On. Shop LOCAL! Believe in El Campo. Because El Campo Matters. It all depends on you,” she added.
Participants in the El Campo Pride campaign include the City Development Corporation of El Campo, City of El Campo, Mid Coast Health Systems and the chamber of commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.