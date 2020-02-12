Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Monica Renee Martinez, 27, of 596 Forrest Lawn in Wharton for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on two years probation for the March 21, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Martinez to obtain drug counseling, perform 120 hours community service and pay a $750 fine.
• Mikle Wayne McDonald, 34, of 1400 Adams in Bay City for assault family violence, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to six days in county jail for the April 25, 2017 crime with credit for the full time served.
• Abelino Medina Jr., 33, of 1202 Sam in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on 10 years probation for the Oct. 20, 2019 crime. The judge also required Medina to attend AA meetings, have an alcohol testing device placed on his vehicle’s ignition, perform 300 hours community service and pay a $2,500 fine.
• Anthony Lee Perez, 17, of 722 Alice in El Campo for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on 18 months deferred probation for the April 19, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Perez to perform 100 hours community service, obtain drug counseling and write a letter of apology. With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Perez if he is able to complete all terms.
• Trish Leigh Ann Perteet, 39, of 1307 Eugene in El Campo for criminal mischief. She was placed on two years deferred probation for the July 11, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Perteet to receive treatment, pay $3,703 restitution and perform 120 hours community service.
• Ulisses Piedra, 17, of 201 Ronald Circle in El Campo for theft. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Dec. 10, 2019. The judge also ordered Piedra to take classes, perform 200 hours community service and perform $320 restitution.
• Hervey Ramirez, 28, of 3500 McKinney Road, Apt. 141, in Baytown for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 158 days in county jail for the May 12, 2019 crime with credit for the full time served.
• Rene Rodriguez Jr., 24, of 528 S. Ford in Wharton for engaging in organized criminal activity. He was placed on eight years deferred probation for the Sept. 25, 2017 crime. The judge ordered Rodriguez to take counseling, avoid his victim, perform 400 hours community service and pay a $2,000 fine.
• Enrique Campos Rios, 66, of 516 Rycade in Boling for attempted unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Sept. 19, 2017 crime.
• Lyric Chantel Robinson, 21, of 705 Palacios in El Campo for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Robinson was placed on one year deferred probation for the Nov. 27, 2017 crime. The judge ordered Robinson to pay $278.83 restitution, pay a $500 fine and perform 80 hours community service.
• Brandy M. Schomburg, 39, of 11304 Maples Cove in Austin for theft with a previous conviction. She was placed on three years deferred probation for the Dec. 10, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Schomburg perform 56 hours community service, pay a $250 fine and $563.92 restitution.
• Jacob William Schulz, 25, of 17212 FM 1300 in Louise for assaulting a public servant. He was sentenced to five years in prison for the Dec. 4, 2019 offense. Schulz was given credit for 34 days already served.
• Terance Lamain Scott, 35, of 1282 CR 2092 in Liberty for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Feb. 22, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Scott to obtain counseling, perform 80 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Gabriel Joseph Segura, 25, of 1207 Meghan in Cedar Park for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on 12 months deferred probation for the Feb. 7, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Segura to perform 100 hours community service, obtain counseling, pay a $500 fine and $180 restitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.