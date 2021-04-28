The walls went up on El Campo’s newest fast food restaurant last week, with its owner hoping to serve its flamed grilled offerings by early July.
The incoming Burger King in the 2100 block of North Mechanic should employee 20 to 25 workers, owner Jim Kolkhorst, husband of State Senator Lois Kolkhorst, told the Leader-News last week.
“We were looking for unserved quality communities,” he said. “We’ve been looking at El Campo for three years now.”
Several locations were reviewed before a new site was selected.
“We wanted to be located on (North) Mechanic and this location has frontage on two streets,” Kolkhorst said. “It makes it more convenient for the customer.”
The $2 million restaurant development will have access from both North Mechanic and North Wharton streets. The restaurant will offer seating for 60 to 80 people with a wifi system in place for customer use.
El Campo had a Burger King franchise in the early 1990s, so some people may remember dining here at the chain. “Burger King has changed a lot (since), but the Whopper is still the best quality hamburger you can buy,” Kolkhorst said.
The new El Campo store will be number 11 for Kolkhorst Foods LLC. The company also operates restaurants in Wharton, Bay City, Giddings, Bryan, College Station, Brenham, Navasota, Montgomery and Chapel Hill.
Crew members will be hired shortly, he said, adding they will then be trained at other nearby stores to ensure they are ready to serve the dining public on opening day.
“The district manager will start looking for store staff. That way we can get them on board and get them trained. We generally do (train) the entire staff (at other stores),” Kolkhorst said.
Kolkhorst Foods LLC was named the number one Burger King franchise in North America in 2020.
“We’re looking forward to being in El Campo,” Kolkhorst said.
