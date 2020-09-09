Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
September Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Casey Douglas Allen, 36, of 9612 Leaside Way in Shreveport, La. for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on July 15. He allegedly had more than 28 grams of Xanax and attempted to destroy it to impair a police investigation.
Allen has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on July 30, 2009 in Caddo Parish, La. and operating a clandestine lab in the same parish on May 28, 2014.
• Daveon Marqui Allen, 25, of 1610 Briar Lane, Apt. 4-C, in Wharton for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon (family violence) and cruelty to animals on June 14. He allegedly hit a woman on the head and threatened her with a knife.
On the same day, he stands accused of cutting a dog on the back of its neck to torture it.
• Angel Avila, 33, of 2811 Holiday in Houston for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle on May 7. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
Avila has prior felony convictions for manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance on Dec. 2, 2007 in Harris County and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 24, 2019 in Matagorda County.
• Krystal Marisol Baizabal, 34, of 4508 Mockingbird in Bay City for possession of a controlled substance on May 7. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Ramon Barajas, 39, of 6624 Dortway in Brownsville for money laundering and unlawful use of a criminal instrument on July 28. He allegedly had more than $2,500 in drug trafficking cash hidden in an specially-installed compartment in a vehicle.
• Sofia Barrera, 19, of 23614 Wildwood Greenway in Spring for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on June 30. She allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine and attempted to hide it inside her body to impair a police investigation.
• Johnny Albert Barrientes, 37, of 709 Alice in El Campo for family violence with a previous conviction and endangering a child on Nov. 1, 2019. He allegedly choked a four year old and, when using a narcotic, had a child under the age of six with him.
Barrientes has a prior felony conviction for home burglary on Feb. 20, 2002 in Jackson County.
The indictment notes that the arrest for the alleged crime took place when the area was under the COVID-19 pandemic disaster declaration and asks for enhanced punishment.
• Benjamin Baylor, 49, of 904 Carolyn in Wharton for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Nov. 24, 2019. Convicted of aggravated assault on Aug. 2, 1994 in Wharton County, Baylor is forbidden to have a firearm anywhere other than his home.
• Lebron Stretcheny Bellard, 50, of 1415 W. Norris in El Campo for family violence on Aug. 3. He allegedly choked a woman.
Bellard has a history of family violence.
The indictment notes that the arrest for the alleged crime took place when the area was under the COVID-19 pandemic disaster declaration and asks for enhanced punishment.
• Eligo Benavides, 40, of 1419 Minnesota in Alamo for identity theft on March 11. He allegedly possessed counterfeit credit cards.
• Kimberly Danielle Bonnevier, 34, of 9477 Poinsetta in Shreveport, La., for possession of a controlled substance on July 15. She allegedly had more than 28 grams of Xanax.
• Jurvon Montgomery Bryant, 21, of 1515 Lilly in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on July 16. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Airren Airric Carranza, 19, of 1610 S. Mechanic in El Campo for robbery on June 19. He allegedly struck a man in the face while stealing that man’s property.
The indictment notes that the offense took place when the area was under the COVID-19 pandemic disaster declaration and asks for enhanced punishment.
• Christian Marlowe Clements, 54, of 1120 CR 312 in Louise for theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle on July 23.
Clements has two prior felony convictions for vehicle burglary on July 22, 1991 in Fort Bend County.
The indictment notes that the offense took place when the area was under the COVID-19 pandemic disaster declaration and asks for enhanced punishment.
• Tony Carrizales Delacruz, 51, of 1703 N. Mechanic in El Campo for injury to a child on July 11. He allegedly punched a child.
• Angel Nicole Foreman, 17, of 506 Burleson in Wharton for theft of a firearm and tampering with evidence on June 29. She allegedly stole a firearm and then tried to hide it in her vehicle’s console in an attempt to impair a police investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.