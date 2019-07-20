The pending rail-supported warehouse project on the city’s east side returns to council with financing plans now moving forward.
The next step, officials say, is a public hearing for the creation of a Public Improvement District, a tool that allow the developers of the Southwest International Gateway Business Park to use development within the park to pay for its infrastructure.
Monday, Council will be asked to call for the public hearing. If accepted, the hearing would be held Aug. 26.
A section of the park must be annexed to receive city infrastructure and $3 million in City Development Corporation of El Campo support.
Developers had sought annexation in April, but later withdrew the request to align it with financing.
The request will now go before the Planning & Zoning committee on Aug. 21 and potentially be presented to city council on Sept. 9.
“At this point, the project is seeing momentum,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
Utility work is anticipated shortly after the voluntary annexation of about 80 acres is complete.
Phase One is estimated at $125 million, although the city budget will not immediately benefit from the tax value.
Instead, those tax dollars will be reallocated to pay costs for El Campo frontage roads until that debt is retired.
The school district, county and other taxing entities will directly reap the tax as soon as the development opens.
Developers are Stonemont Financial Group, Ridgeline Property Group, Kansas City Southern and NAI Partners.
Ridgeline officials predicted earlier the project would have Phase 1 site commitments by the end of 2018, but, so far, none have been announced.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Before the regular session, council will hold a workshop session starting at 5 p.m. to discuss staff pay and budget planning.
The discussion will be led by interim Finance Director Brittany Staff. The meeting will focus on “the proposed pay changes for the entire city. We are trying to address employee retention issues by making the base pay more competitive,” she said.
Among staff proposals is a one percent increase in retirement funding bringing the city to seven percent.
Staff is recommending pay raises between 2.5 and 3.5 percent for most employees along with “market pay adjustments” or job specific raises for others.
“Employees who make under $50,000 they will get a 2.5 percent raise, and employees who make over $50,000 will get 1.5 percent. The entire city staff will get 1 percent starting Jan. 1 to cover the one percent increase in retirement,” Staff said.
All plans are subject to council approval.
“This is just a proposed budget. Council can request any changes before we official adopt the budget at the end of September ... we just need a direction from council on how they want us to proceed,” Staff said.
Other items before Council include:
• Street rehabilitation schedules.
• Distribution of budget items.
• An update on assorted city projects.
