A proposal to switch Wharton ISD to a four-day school week next year was voted down 4-3 at its last trustee session.
WISD Deputy Superintendent Denise Ware said a survey sent to parents showed a 69 percent in favor and 31 percent against, adding a high percentage of parents responded. Almost all teachers – 92 percent – were in favor.
During public comments at the start of the session nine people addressed the board about the four-day week, six – all teachers – speaking in favor, and three – all community members – speaking against.
To address the concern about where students could go on Fridays when school is not in session, representatives from Communities in Schools, Boys and Girls Club, and Just Do It Now spoke about their programs and their ability to serve more students than they currently are.
Trustee Miguel Santes said he added up the number of students the three organizations could handle and it came up to 590 of the 1,800 in the district. He asked what would happen with the remaining 1,300.
Superintendent Michael O’Guin said a lack of existing programs didn’t mean the children wouldn’t have a place to go or are unsupervised.
Trustees Curtis Evans, Fed Johnson, and Philip Henderson voted in favor of the four-day week and trustees Sherrell Speer, Ann Witt, Doris Teague, and Miguel Santes voted against.
