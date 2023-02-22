A proposal to switch Wharton ISD to a four-day school week next year was voted down 4-3 at its last trustee session.

WISD Deputy Superintendent Denise Ware said a survey sent to parents showed a 69 percent in favor and 31 percent against, adding a high percentage of parents responded. Almost all teachers – 92 percent – were in favor.

